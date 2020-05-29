People protest in downtown Lexington against police brutality

People are gathering in downtown Lexington to protest police brutality.

Police have blocked Martin Luther King at Short Street and Main Street is closed off. Protesters are lining up along Limestone, saying they’re making a statement to Lexington Police.

Organizers say they are protesting against police brutality in solidarity with other demonstrations nationwide.

The organizers are asking people to wear black, use personal protective equipment (PPE) and practice social distancing. Organizers have people giving out hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and signs.

Organizers have also asked people who come to protest peacefully.

One protest organizer says he wanted to organize a demonstration because he feels a huge disconnect. He says he thinks it's important that there is a demonstration here because he sees Lexington as "coddled."

There is an open-mic type of situation and several young people have shared their experience with the crowd.