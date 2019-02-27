People still struggling to travel in Jessamine County as floodwaters recede

Although the Kentucky River dropped below flood stage in several areas of Jessamine County on Wednesday, people are still experiencing travel issues.

The river washed over Dix Road and on roads near Valley View. Many people say they were not able to get out for five days.

In the Valley View community, Camp Daniel Boone Road, located at the end of Tates Creek in Jessamine County, just reopened Wednesday morning.

Officials say nearly a dozen people in the community could not get out because of high water.

The Kentucky River at Camp Nelson crested at over 27 feet, and the river at High Bridge is at 25 feet.

Despite all the flooding problems, officials say they were not called on to rescue anyone from flooded homes in the area.

