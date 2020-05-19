People who live in Cynthiana neighborhood asked to leave before river rises

Major flooding is expected in parts of Cynthiana as the south fork of the Licking River is expected to crest more than six feet above flood stage.

Officials are saying that people living in low-lying areas near the river should leave now before it's too late.

Flooding is countywide at this point, but on Louis Stout Way, an entire street has been told to get what they can and leave. This as the nearby Licking River is expected to flood the area Wednesday.

On Locust Way in Cynthiana, neighbors are being told to take what they can and leave. Waters here are expected to surround many of these homes by tomorrow morning. Extremely emotional for the entire neighborhood. @Kentuckyweather @WKYT pic.twitter.com/LhroFggT1O — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) May 19, 2020

The mayor has declared a state of emergency for the situation.

Many here say they are now acting fast trying to come up with plans.

"When I woke up this morning, I knew the water was up a little bit, but I never dreamed it was going to be flooding me out of my house," said Marie Carter.

People in the area stuffed their vehicles with as much as they can. Many of them are trying to find somewhere to stay.