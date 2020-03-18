People with health concerns moved out of Lexington shelter to Garrard County facility

Homeless people are already more at risk for illness, and the Catholic Action Center is doing its part to make sure the elderly in its care stay healthy.

Some of those people are being temporarily moved to another facility in Garrard County.

To get away from the shelters, 44 people with health concerns loaded onto busses Wednesday to the Cliffview Retreat Center.

The Catholic Action Center has been transforming the 42-acre property into a drug treatment center for months.

Even though it's not ready for treatment yet, the beds are open. For the next 30 days, people there will get three meals a day, enjoy activities, and learn more about staying healthy.

They'll also be tested for the novel coronavirus, just in case.

Ginny Ramsey, the director of the Catholic Action Center says this marginalized group doesn't need to suffer anymore.

"We are just so blessed that we weren't ready to open the drug and alcohol yet so that we have this available to keep our vulnerable brothers and sisters grandmothers and grandfathers here safe," Ramsey said.

While that group is gone, they'll also be sanitizing the Catholic Action Center so people staying at the shelter also stay healthy too.