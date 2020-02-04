‘Perfect timing.’ Tow truck driver stops would-be-thief from stealing stalled vehicle on interstate

Every day is new and different for tow truck drivers. That was deemed true on Sunday for driver Jerry Cantrell.

Cantrell, owner and operator of Jerry’s Towing and Roadside Assistance out of Morehead, was responding to a request to pick up a stalled vehicle on I-75 in Lexington when he quickly discovered he wasn’t the only one with plans to load the car.

Dash cam video from Jerry’s tow truck captured the moments he says another man was attempting to load the stalled vehicle on his own trailer.

“Just the way the guy was backed up to it, you knew he was about to take it,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell says the man had a winch on his trailer that could have easily drug the vehicle onto the bed.

When confronted, Cantrell says he claimed his truck was broke down but quickly sped off after he told him to move out of the way.

“It’s one of those things you are going to go and hope it is still there,” said Cantrell. “By the grace of God we got there just in time. It was perfect timing.”

Cantrell says the owner of the vehicle had abandoned it the night before.

Members of law enforcement say thefts on interstates happen sparingly but do occur – usually leaving someone without their only means of transportation.

"He preyed on a car that wasn’t expensive just a car he knew nobody could afford or spend much time looking for and nobody would. It would have been a quick and easy getaway.”

Jerry’s advice to drivers is to never leave your vehicle until you have found someone that can pick it up at the moment. He says if one towing company says it will have to wait, keep calling until you find someone that is willing to come.

If you do leave your vehicle, he advises to cut your wheels to one side and pull your emergency brake. He says this could deter some would-be thieves from adding a new car to their collection.

