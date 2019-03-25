Man arrested after 1 injured in Perry County shooting

Kentucky State Police say a man is behind bars after a shooting sent another man to the hospital.

Troopers arrested Lee Roy Colwell, 58, of Willard in the shooting of 23-year-old William Strong Jr.

Investigators say Strong was shot in the abdomen Sunday afternoon during an altercation at a home in Willard. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive.

Perry County deputies located Colwell, who was charged with assault and placed into the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

Kentucky State Police continue to investigate the shooting.