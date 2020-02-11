Perry County's Buckhorn Lake known for beautiful scenery...and flooding

With more rain on the way, crews are trying to control flooding caused by last week's rain.

One of the areas dealing with the high water is Buckhorn Lake in Perry County.

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park has become pretty well-known for its beautiful sites, nice lodging and the beautiful lake. But has also become notorious for something else in the last couple of years, massive flooding.

Last Thursday's rain brought the water levels up quickly. Marina manager Ryan Miller says water came up at about two feet an hour.

Now, things have settled down, the lake is sitting at about 810 feet, but with more rain predicted, Miller says the water levels could rise another 10 to 12 feet.

In Miller's four years of work at Buckhorn's marina, he says the last three have been similar stories, lots of flooding and lots of clean up.

Besides maintaining the areas that haven't flooded yet, there's really not much crews can do in regards to the floodwaters.

They have to wait for them to begin to recede and then begin the long and tedious process of cleaning up all the debris the water leaves behind.