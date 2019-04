Kentucky State Police say one person has died in a Sunday house fire.

Firefighters and troopers responded to a home on Sugar Lane in Lily Sunday night. When they arrived, light smoke was coming from the home.

A neighbor notified Lily Fire & Rescue about someone possibly being inside. Troopers say 58-year-old Charles Barton was found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Medical examiners will perform an autopsy on him Monday.