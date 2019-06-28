Person from Lexington wins $25K annually for life in Kentucky Lottery online game

If you played an online Kentucky Lottery game recently and are from Lexington, you may have become the biggest online winner in state history.

Lottery officials say a player from Lexington won playing the Lucky for Life game, as the ticket purchased matched all the white balls but not the Lucky Ball.

The winner will need to go to Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville to claim the prize within 180 days with a valid photo ID.

The grand prize in the Lucky for Life game is $1,000 a day for life.