Lexington Police say one person is in custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Eastland Parkway, near East New Circle.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One person is in custody, however Lexington Police say the suspect is not being cooperative. Officers say they don't yet know the name of the suspect.

The name of the victim has not been released.