A man considered to be a person of interest in the disappearance of a Pulaski County woman is now in jail.

Corky Hendricks was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center early Tuesday morning.

Hendricks' charges include the cultivation of marijuana and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office was looking for Hendricks to question him about LeAnna Brumley.

Brumley was last seen in April in the Mt. Zion area.