Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control is asking for help from the public identifying a woman they say is a person of interest in a dog drop-off investigation.

According to a Facebook post, the woman in the pictures dumped two small dogs off in Lexington on Saturday.

They say the woman in the photographs could be from the McKee area.

Anyone with information is asked to call LFACC at (859) 255-9033.