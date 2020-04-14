Person rescued from high water in Floyd County

Someone was rescued from high water in Floyd County Monday, April 13.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that someone was rescued in the Martin area.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the person held on to a tree for almost an hour before crews got them out of the water.

Officials haven't released any information on the person's identity or condition as of now. We also don't know exactly where the rescue took place.

Crews with the Martin Fire Department, Kentucky State Police and Floyd County Sheriff's Office all worked together on the rescue.