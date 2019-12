One person is seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Versailles.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 on the U.S. 60 Bypass.

Officers with the Versailles Police Department said the person was treated and transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital. They said he was in critical condition.

The cause of the collision is under investigation at this time. The victim's name is being withheld until family is notified of the incident.