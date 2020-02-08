Lexington Police investigating after shooting victim walks into fire station

Lexington Police are investigating after a man walked into a fire station with a gunshot wound.

Battalion Chief Jordan Saas with the Lexington Fire Department confirms that the shooting victim had walked into Fire Station 16.

Chief Saas described the injuries as life-threatening.

Police are searching for the scene where the shooting took place.

