Person with measles traveled to Chicago airport

The state department of health is investigating after it was learned an Illinois resident with measles was on a flight that arrived in Concourse B at Chicago Midway Airport.

People may have been exposed to measles if they were at the airport on February 22, 2019 between 9 p.m. and midnight.

The person sought treatment at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital on February 24, 2019. Those who were in the emergency department between 11:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. also may have been exposed.

If infected, you could develop symptoms as late as March 20.

Symptoms of measles include: rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

If you develop symptoms of measles, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommends you call or email a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department.

“Measles is highly contagious. However, two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles,” reminds IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We urge everyone to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations, especially if you are traveling to other countries where measles is regularly found. Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or cannot receive it for medical reasons.”