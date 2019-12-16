Pertussis case confirmed at Fredrick Douglass High School

Another case of pertussis, or whooping cough, has been confirmed at a Lexington school.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says it is notifying parents at Fredrick Douglass High School.

This is the 12th confirmed case in Lexington in 2019 and the 4th case this school year.

It can take around 1-2 weeks for your child to develop symptoms of pertussis.

Symptoms resemble a common cold but later develop into a distinct cough, vomiting, and fatigue.

If your child has symptoms they should stay home from school and go to the doctor, even if they've been vaccinated.

