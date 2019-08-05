Pesky problems on the rise with wet weather

Common household bugs have been on the rise this year. Silverfish, spiders, and millipedes are a few of those bugs that may be seen indoors more often. The cause of this increase is the above average amount of rainfall this season.

Board Certified Entomologist, Tom Myers, says that the increase in rainfall is a double-edged sword.

"There are certain insects that like that moisture and that moisture makes them increase their numbers and the population increase causes them to come inside the house," said Myers. But, that is not the only reason the crawling creatures are making their way indoors. Myers also said, "besides the increase in population, some of them get flooded out because of the saturated soil, and they will be forced inside the house also."

These insects can be annoying, and some even damaging. Homeowners can take certain precautions to help keep the unwelcome guests outside.

"A lot of times people need to check their doors, both the threshold beneath their main pathway doors and their garage doors and make sure they seal well," said Myers. "If you can see light under there, you need to get a better threshold to keep them out."

Another beneficial practice is to keep the home dry. Areas around the washer, dishwasher, and refrigerator should be dried off if it becomes damp.

As the summer continues on, bug populations can still increase in size.