Pet donkeys rescued after gas line explosion

Two donkeys that were owned by the woman killed in Thursday's gas line explosion in Lincoln County are now being cared for at an animal hospital.

Lisa Derringer, 58, was killed in the blast.

The donkeys, named Jack and Jill, are being treated for burns at Town & Country Animal Services in Danville.

A worker at the facility told WKYT that it is amazing the donkeys survived the blast.

They have burns across their body and are on pain pills and antibiotics. Staff say they are responding well to treatment.

The staff is hopeful about their recovery, but say it will still be a few days before they know their prognosis.

Derringer's dog also survived. It’s being treated at another veterinary office in Danville.