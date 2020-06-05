Petition calls for Fayette Co. Schools to add African-American studies to curriculum

Thousands of people want Fayette County Public Schools to add an African-American studies class in the district’s high schools.

Over 12,000 people have signed a petition on change.org to add the course. The creators of the petition, Kayden Gaylord and Olivia Geveden, hope the addition will help students understand the African-American experience in the U.S.

Gaylord and Geveden were classmates and graduates of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington. Now juniors in college, they say recent events inspired them to take action.

“About a week ago, I was on Twitter, as always, and tweeting ‘How were my kids and grandkids going to learn about everything going on?’ As I thought about it, the only things we learned in high school were slavery, civil rights, and Obama," says Gaylord.

With national protests happening, and a rising conversation on racial equality in the country, Gaylord felt students should be taught more about African-American studies. Olivia Geveden saw his tweets and agreed.

“For me, it wasn't until I was in college that I talked about race and privilege and implicit bias," says Geveden.

The two started the petition calling for the inclusion of more African-American studies in the high school curriculum of Fayette County Public Schools.

With thousands of signatures and counting, Gaylord and Geveden say they're now working on getting the support of teachers and principals before heading to the district.

WKYT has reached out to Fayette County Public Schools for comment, but have not received a statement at this time.

