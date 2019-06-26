Petition calls for vote on Scott County alcohol sales in November

A group in Scott County is seeking to expand legal alcohol sales to the entire county.

Alcohol sales are already legal in Georgetown, but residents in places like Sadieville and Stamping Ground may be at an economic disadvantage. Currently, the law prevents vendors in these places from competing for Georgetown customers.

"Everybody will be playing by the same rules," said Michael Blowen of Old Friends Farm.

Blowen is one of the main organizers of a petition to allow alcohol sales everywhere in the county. He says Old Friends Farm would like to be able to sell alcohol at some of the events they hold on the farm, but right now that isn't possible.

The organizers are trying to collect 5,000 signatures so the issue can be put on the ballot in November. They say that would allow the people of Scott County could decide if alcohol sales should be allowed throughout the entire county.

They have petitions set up at four different locations including Josie's restaurant on Lexington Road. Josie's isn't allowed to sell alcohol but it can be bought at a gas station just across the county line. Patrons can also go less than 2 miles down the road into the city of Georgetown where alcohol can legally be purchased.

There is a similar effort ongoing in Jessamine County. The group there failed to get enough signatures to get it on the ballot during the primary election but, just like the group in Scott County, they say they hope to have it on the ballot this November.

Residents looking to sign the Scott County petition can also find them located at Country Boy Brewing and the County Tourism Office.