Petition signatures continue against Madison County property tax increase

A group of concerned citizens in Madison County say signatures are continuing to pour in against a recently passed increase to the community’s property tax.

On September 10 the Fiscal Court voted 4-1 in favor of raising the existing property tax by 11 cents per $100.

Read more about the increase here

The goal of the increase is to fund a jail expansion. The current Madison County Detention Center holds nearly 400 inmates daily with only 184 beds – spreading resources and staff thin. The jail expansion would cost an estimated $45 million.

The group, organized on a Facebook page called ‘Madison County Tax Watch’ say their goal is to receive enough signatures to reverse the Fiscal Court’s ruling and send the matter to a vote on a 2020 ballot.

They need just under 4,000 signatures to accomplish their goal.

In the days after the Fiscal Court’s vote, the group has held events nearly every day rallying signatures – many of the events seeing long lines with large crowds.

"Why let five people on a Fiscal Court decide how they think a jail should be built when the people can decide how a jail should be built," co-organizer Mary McHanan told WKYT during a rally on Tuesday.

The group says they are not ready to disclose how many signatures they have gathered in total but say they plan to double the amount of signatures required. During their event at the Madison County Public Library in Berea they say they received hundreds of signatures.

Officials say for their petition to be accepted it must be turned in with all necessary paperwork and signatures on October 25. From there it will be reviewed and if successful, it could see the 2020 ballot.

If enough signatures are not gathered the first bill with the tax increase would be sent out in November.

