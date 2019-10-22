Petition to halt property tax increase turned into Madison County Clerk's Office

Court officials in Madison County are checking through thousands of signatures. Each one is representing a vote against a tax increase that would pay for a jail expansion.

It took county officials a little more than an hour to count all the signatures on the petition against the madison county tax increase. (WKYT)

The group against the 11 cent property tax increase only needed a little less than 4,000 signatures. County official's final tally was 6,479.

"We are headed to a victory where everything is going to check out. We have double and triple verified everything, so we are in really good standings," said Petition Organizer Mary Renfro.

The fiscal court approved the increase back in September. Within two weeks, petitioners were holding events and knocking on doors.

The stacks of paper are something county officials are looking at closely.

"They represent people and people's opinions of what they think about the jail tax. They don't want it. Everybody has a voice, and we have come together to say, 'Here's our voice, don't do this to us,'" said Renfro.

The jail remains an issue in the county, with only 184 beds housing an average of 400 inmates. Organizers say a solution is needed but not on the backs of the taxpayers.

"If they want to hold forums and let us speak, they could ask, but nobody has asked for any ideas," said Renfro.

The petition has been turned in, but it has not yet been approved. County officials still have 30 days to approve it, and after that, it could be put on a ballot in November of 2020.