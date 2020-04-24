Pets and the COVID-19 Pandemic

Two cats testing positive for COVID-19 in New York have raised questions on if and how the virus can be transmitted through pets.

"You know with people isolating at home, their pets are part of their family," Dr. Bruce Burkett, Owner and Head Veterinarian at the Somerset Animal Hospital, said.

So it's very natural to feel concerned about their health and wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We finally have two cats in New York that have tested positive, weak positive. They were showing mild symptoms," Burkett said. "One of them was in a house with a COVID positive owner, the other was in a house that had not had anything confirmed."

While it cannot be confirmed, its not likely that the animals could transmit COVID-19

"More than likely these are the owners probably making the cats sick, not the cats transmitting it," Burkett said. "The CDC and the KVMA and the American Veterinarian Association are all on board that they do not feel like there's a concern that your pets can transmit this to you."

You should still take caution for your pets, just as you do for yourself.

"Just use common sense. You need to social distance your pets. If you have cats you need to keep them inside," Burkett said. "If you walk your dog, social distance your dogs away from other dogs- 6 foot."

Make sure that you have an emergency plan in case you become sick and need someone to care for your pet.

