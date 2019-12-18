Petting store puppies could make people sick, CDC says

Playing with puppies at the pet store could give someone food poisoning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pet store puppies may be linked to a multi-state outbreak of an infection that's resistant to multiple drugs. (Source: CNN/HLN)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention linked an outbreak of campylobacter to puppies.

It's a type of bacteria most commonly transmitted by eating undercooked poultry.

Most of the 30 people infected with an antibiotic-resistant strain of the disease report recent contact with puppies.

Most of the sickened people who played with puppies did so at a Petland store.

Experts say even a healthy-looking dog can carry and transmit the disease.

They recommend washing hands thoroughly after touching any puppy or dog.

Puppies at Petland were linked to a similar outbreak in 2017 that sickened more than 100 people in 17 states.

