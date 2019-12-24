Photo of Nebraska boy's gift of kindness spreads message of caring

The best presents aren't always found under the Christmas tree.

When Oliver saw an Omaha Police officer eating at the Westroads food court alone, he asked to join him. Oliver's mother snapped a photo of the pair, and shared the love on social media. (Photo courtesy of Danielle Navejar)

Sometimes they're moments shared between two strangers — like Oliver Navejar and an Omaha Police officer talking in a food court — that are then shared with all of us on social media.

WOWT met with 5 1/2-year-old Oliver at his mom’s home in Omaha.

"Sometimes we take snacks from here," Oliver said, showing his dish filled with treats for the delivery man. "I think the delivery man takes less snacks than us."

His mom, Nicole, says giving is second-nature for Oliver.

"He talks about kindness daily," Nicole said. "I mean, it's a pretty constant thing."

This is why it was no surprise to his other mom, Danielle, when she looked across the Westroads food court Saturday and saw her child approaching an officer eating by himself.

Oliver explained it in his own words:

"The policeman was sitting alone, so I wanted to be nice to him," he said. "So I went over to talk to him and see if I could eat with him."

Danielle was moved.

"I was getting him food, and I was, like, crying the whole time," she said, laughing this time. "I couldn't even order."

Three days later, the excitement still hasn't worn off.

"It's, I mean, nonstop — he's talking about his cop friend," Danielle said. "He can't ever remember his name, but he just knows it was so special."

Oliver’s new friend is Omaha Police Officer William Klees.

The moment frozen in time in a still photo isn't just special for Oliver; Danielle said Klees told her it meant a lot to him as well.

"It was really the highlight of his day because, you know, he doesn't really get to have those good conversations," Danielle said. "So I think it really meant a lot to both of them."

The photo of their 45-minute encounter is making waves on social media, acting as a medium for a resonating message from a boy wise beyond his years.

"When someone bees nice to me, I'll be nice to them," Oliver said.

It's as simple as that.

The food court conversation is inspiring a dream for the future.

"Since I ate dinner with one, I decided I want to be one when I grow up," he said.

Even though Oliver is asking for a Nintendo Switch from Santa Claus, Saturday's dinner with Officer Klees might just be the best gift of all.

Oliver's moms are hoping he'll get the chance to see his friend, Officer Klees, again very soon.

