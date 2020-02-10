Photo of homosexual couple causes stir in Somerset

A Somerset Photographer is receiving loving messages after posting a voicemail she received this weekend regarding a homosexual couple to Facebook.

Lacy Hilliard said she normally doesn’t listen or respond to many messages she gets on the weekend because those days are reserved for her family. This last Saturday, she decided to check her voicemail box.

“I really hope that this is a mistake,” the voicemail began. “But the top left corner, that looks to be a homosexual couple embracing each other. If you think this is going to fly in Somerset, you’re wrong. Homosexuality may be a small population in our country, but it is still ungodly and it’s disgusting and for you to put that in here and expect people to look at them as lovers, it’s a mistake,” said the unnamed woman in the voicemail.

The message was in response to an ad Hilliard placed in the Town Money Saver for Valentine’s Day photos.

“I chose six different couples that I’ve worked with this past year and I used their photos in the ad,” Hilliard told WKYT.

One of the couples in the corner of the ad is two women. Hilliard talked with them after listening to the voicemail and the three decided to post it to Facebook with the hashtag Love is Love.

“We prepared for the trolls, we prepared for there to be a certain amount of adversity that the post would face,” Hilliard said.

By Monday afternoon, nearly 500 people shared her Facebook post with the voicemail attached and a message of love Hilliard typed herself. More than 200 people commented on the post applauding Hilliard for making her local photography business inclusive.

“That just goes to show you that love is going to win every time,” Hilliard said.

