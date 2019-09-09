Photo of Swahili Elks Lodge shooting suspect posted on new Lexington PD website

Lexington Police are asking for help identifying a person they believe is responsible for a May shooting that injured a security guard.

The shooting happened in front of the Swahili Elks Lodge on Versailles Road. Officers say there was a dispute that led to a man coming back to the lodge and shooting.

A security guard taking out the trash was hit by gunfire. Officers said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers talked with witnesses and used security cameras to get photos of the person they believe is the suspect.

His photo was uploaded to a new website Lexington police launched in June -- LexIDme.com. The site allows anyone to see a variety of photos police believe are linked to unsolved crimes.

Police told WKYT they’ve been able to clear 20 percent of the cases that have been posted to the site.

“We have a variety of cases we featured on the site. We have sexual abuse cases, assault cases, but the majority of them are going to be shoplifting and burglary cases,” Lexington Police Information Officer Brenna Angel said.

Anyone can get onto LexIDme.com and search for unsolved cases. If you know anyone showed on the site, you’re asked to call officers or submit a tip through the website.