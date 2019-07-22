Lexington road reopens after pickup, van crash

Crash scene at Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard
Mon 7:23 AM, Jul 22, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An injury crash closed part of a Lexington road Monday.

The crash happened around 5:55 a.m. at Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard. A pickup pulling a trailer and a van were involved in the crash.

No one in the pickup was hurt. Two people in the van were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The inbound lanes of Georgetown Road were blocked with traffic diverted to Citation Boulevard. A couple of lanes on Citation Boulevard were also closed.

All lanes reopened around 7:20 a.m.

 
