Picture of North Carolina boys stopping to honor US flag goes viral

A picture of two boys from North Carolina stopping in a street to honor a U.S. flag as it was being raised at a fire station is going viral.

Officials from the Roseboro Fire Department posted the picture on their Facebook page which has been shared nearly 3,000 times.

The fire department says the two boys were saying the Pledge of Allegiance as the flag was being raised in front of the station.

“This afternoon as Chaplain Herring was raising the U.S. flag to full staff, he looked over to the intersection and saw these two young people standing there with hands on their heart saying the pledge of allegiance,” fire officials said.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.