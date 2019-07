Crews have cleared the wreckage that resulted in the deaths of more than 100 pigs on Interstate 65 in Louisville.

The crash happened on the south ramp to Interstate 64/71.

110 pigs died as a result of the crash. There were 178 on board.

Traffic cameras showed several pigs on the road following the crash.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports the driver of the tractor-trailer appeared to be unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.