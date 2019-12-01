Pike Co. Road Dept. facing possible fines in worker death

The road department in Pike County could face fines after the death of a worker while on the job.

Danny Taylor died in May after a tree fell from the bucket of his excavator onto the operator’s compartment.

Taylor was also a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The Appalachian News-Express reports the county could face more than $37,000 in fines from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.

Violations from the labor cabinet allege there wasn’t anyone properly trained in first aid on the worksite, employees weren’t given proper safety equipment, and employees weren’t provided a properly hazard-free work environment

Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones says the department has already made several changes to improve worker safety.

