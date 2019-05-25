Pike County deputy killed while working at job site

The Pike County Judge Executive’s Office is reporting that 62-year-old deputy Danny Taylor, of Ferrells Creek, was killed while working on a job site at Little Robinson Creek.

The Pike County Coroner tells sister station WYMT that Taylor was operating an excavator Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. when a tree fell into the cab.

Taylor worked with the Pike County Fiscal Court, as well as being a sheriff’s deputy.

A release from the Judge Executive’s Office reads, in part, "He was a valued member of the community and the Pike County Road Department. We are asking that you keep his family in your prayers during this difficult time."

Lucas & Son Funeral Home will be handling arraignments.

