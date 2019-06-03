Pike County driver dies in two-vehicle collision

A driver in Pike County is dead after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 23.

Kentucky State Police say the crash happened just south of Pikeville city limits around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers believe a vehicle was traveling southbound on the highway when the driver tried turning left. A vehicle traveling northbound struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle turning left was pronounced dead at Pikeville Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation, and toxicology results are pending.