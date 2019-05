Kentucky State Police say the body of a missing Pike County kayaker was found Friday morning.

Troopers say the body of Paris "Andy" Smith, 47, of Pikeville was located in the Big Sandy River behind Big Lots in Coal Run 11 a.m. Friday.

Smith was previously seen Wednesday night after a group of kayakers were on the river and became separated in the Levisa Fork.

Crews searched throughout Thursday with no success.

The case remains under investigation.