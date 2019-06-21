Pike County landlord pleads guilty to sex trafficking underage girls

A landlord in Pike County has pleaded guilty to five counts of sex trafficking of minors as part of a deal to avoid facing charges on six counts of drug trafficking.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report Ernest Ray, 55, entered his guilty plea in U.S. District Court Friday. Ray was indicted in February and pleaded not guilty in March, but reversed that decision Friday.

Ray admitted to paying girls he knew were underage not only with money but also drugs and alcohol, to perform sex acts with each other as he watched.

The deal means Ray will not face charges of distributing painkillers hydrocodone and buprenorphine, the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam, ecstasy, and marijuana.

Ray is scheduled to be sentenced October 11 in Lexington.