Pike County man accused of 36 child pornography crimes

A Pike County man is behind bars after detectives say he was distributing child pornography.

Kentucky State Police began an investigation into Eugene White, 41, of South Williamson after the department's Electronic Crime Branch said he uploaded images of child pornography online.

Troopers executed a search warrant at a South Williamson business Thursday and seized electronic devices.

White was arrested and charged with 26 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Each charge is punishable from one to five years in prison.

White was placed in the Pike County Detention Center.