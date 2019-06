A teenage girl in Pike County is dead after the coroner's office said her older sister accidentally shot her to death.

Deputy coroner Zeb Hamilton tells WKYT 16-year-old Gabrielle May McCoy died Wednesday night at her home.

It was determined her 18-year-old sister accidentally shot her at her home in the Kimper community Wednesday night.

Authorities haven't revealed what led to the accidental shooting at this time.