Pikeville Police: Suspect attacked man with weed eater over stolen candy bars

A recently released arrest citation sheds light on an incident in Pike County that ended with one man attacked another with a weed eater.

According to sister station WYMT, on June 21, Pikeville police officers were called to Jefferson Street on a report that two men were fighting.

When they arrived, officers say they found a man suffering from multiple wounds all over his body.

Officers say the victim told them that Randall Fordyce had attacked him with a weed eater repeatedly, even as the victim retreated back into his apartment.

Officers were able to track down Fordyce, who reportedly told officers the fight started because the victim was stealing candy bars from him.

Fordyce was arrested and charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

The victim was taken to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment.