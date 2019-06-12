Pikeville World War II sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried in July

A Pikeville sailor who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 will be buried in July.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced in July 2018 that 19-year-old Millard Burk Jr. was accounted for. He will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, on July 19.

Burk was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when the ship was attacked by the Japanese. The ship took multiple torpedo hits, and it quickly capsized. 429 people, including Burk, died as a result of the attack on the ship.

Navy personnel recovered Burk and other crew members' remains in the years following the attack. Only 35 men were identified by 1947. Using modern analysis, Burk was eventually accounted for.