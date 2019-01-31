Pikeville arena honors officer slain in line of duty

The East Kentucky Expo Center in Pikeville is honoring a police officer killed in the line of duty by dedicating a seating section in his name.

WYMT reports that Section 111 is now named after Scotty Hamilton. 111 was Hamilton's badge number.

Normally, companies pay to name sections, but the Assistant General Manager at the center says Officer Hamilton paid the ultimate price.

Officer Hamilton was gunned down back in March of 2018 while assisting Kentucky State Police in an investigation.

John Russell Hall was convicted in the murder, and is currently serving a life sentence.

