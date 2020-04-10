Pikeville medical students helping in long-term care facilities in Western Kentucky

On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, announced there are currently more than 200 COVID-19 cases involved Kentucky long-term care facilities. Those cases include residents and staff members.

Heather McGuire, of Louisville (left), and Amanda Meier, of Henderson (right), are both in their third year as University of Pikeville medical students. (WKYT)

It's one of the state's most vulnerable areas, and it's been struck during this crisis.

It's also where a pair of Pikeville medical students are working to provide much-needed care.

Heather McGuire, of Louisville, and Amanda Meier, of Henderson, are both in their third year as University of Pikeville medical students. They answered a call from the state's top doctor to help where it's needed.

Right now, that's in Lyon County. River's Bend Retirement Community has ten positive cases.

"We knew that if we got the opportunity to help out in a situation like this, it's what we wanted to do. It's been a part of us ever since we decided to become physicians," said Heather McGuire.

McGuire and Meier are good friends. They arrived at the facility on Thursday.

"So we actually got about two hours of sleep, and then we did a 12-hour shift," said Meier.

The two are helping relieve a staff that had been working around the clock for its patients.

The two may be students, but they already see what they can offer in this situation.

"As students, you feel like sometimes you are in the way, so it's nice to be able to go in and offer assistance where you can and give nurses and other staff a little bit of a relief," said Meier.

With only a few days under their belts, both Meier and McGuire have one message for their fellow medical students:

"If you get that phone call or you get that email, this is what your calling is, and this is the time you are absolutely needed."

They say they could be in Lyon County for a week, or longer.

Both are still taking classes online.