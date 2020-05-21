Pimento Beer Cheese Burgers

Source: beefitswhatsfordinner.com. Developed by Rachel Wallace with Rachel's Healthy Plate.

INGREDIENTS:

PIMENTO BEER CHEESE

8 oz sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

8 oz smoked gouda cheese, shredded

3/4 cup mayonnaise

8 oz jar pimento peppers, drained and diced

1/2 cup beer

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp whole grain mustard (may sub spicy brown if needed)

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

BURGERS

1 lb ground beef

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Burger toppings of your choice such as bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, etc.

COOKING:

Pimento Beer Cheese

1) Into a food processor add half of the shredded cheeses, mayo, beer, Worcestershire, mustard, cayenne, garlic, salt, and pepper. Process until mixture is mostly smooth, scraping down the sides as needed. Transfer to a large bowl.

2) Fold in the remaining cheese and peppers. Adjust salt, pepper, and cayenne to taste. Refrigerate at least 1 hour to allow time for cheese to set and flavors to meld.

Burgers

1) Mix ground beef with Worcestershire, garlic, salt, and pepper. Divide into 4oz portions and shape into 4 patties, about 1/2 inch thick.

2) Heat a heavy nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add patties and cook until internal temp reaches 160F, about 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove patties and allow to rest for a few minutes.

3) Assemble burgers with a thick layer of pimento beer cheese and your favorite burger toppings. Enjoy!