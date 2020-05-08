Pimlico to be renovated and keep Preakness after bill passes

The Preakness will remain a fixture at Pimlico Race Course.

The timeworn facility will receive a much-needed facelift following the passing of a bill to redevelop Maryland tracks. Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday permitted a bill to become law that would enable the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $375 million in bonds to refurbish Pimlico and Laurel Park.

The money would be paid back by the Maryland Lottery and casino proceeds already designated to subsidize the racing industry.

This year’s Preakness was scheduled for May 16 at Pimlico but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. WBAL in Baltimore reported earlier this week that the new date is October 3.