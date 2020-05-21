Pineapple Bourbon Marinaded Steak Kabobs

Source: beefitswhatsfordinner.com
INGREDIENTS:
Pineapple Bourbon Steak Marinade
1/4 cup of Kentucky bourbon
1/2 cup of pineapple juice
3 tbsp. soy sauce
2 tsp. minced garlic
Steak Kabob
2 6-8 ounce sirloin steaks cut into 1 1/2 inch pieces
2 medium sized zucchini sliced into 1 1/2 inch pieces
14 1 inch fresh pineapple chunks
1 red bell pepper cut into 1 1/2 inch pieces
Pineapple bourbon marinade
kosher salt
COOKING:
Pineapple Bourbon Steak Marinade
1. Combine all marinade ingredients in a bowl. Set Aside.
Steak Kabob
1. Add steak pieces to a plastic bag and pour the marinade over the steak and seal. Place in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours.
2. Preheat your grill to medium high.
3. Place the zucchini, pineapple, red pepper and marinated sirloin onto skewers.
4. Brush on a light coat of extra virgin olive oil, then sprinkle each kabob with kosher salt.
5. Place on grill and turn after about 4 minutes.
6. Cook an additional 4-6 minutes or until your steak has reached its desired doneness.