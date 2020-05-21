Pineapple Bourbon Marinaded Steak Kabobs

Source: beefitswhatsfordinner.com

INGREDIENTS:

Pineapple Bourbon Steak Marinade

1/4 cup of Kentucky bourbon

1/2 cup of pineapple juice

3 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tsp. minced garlic

Steak Kabob

2 6-8 ounce sirloin steaks cut into 1 1/2 inch pieces

2 medium sized zucchini sliced into 1 1/2 inch pieces

14 1 inch fresh pineapple chunks

1 red bell pepper cut into 1 1/2 inch pieces

Pineapple bourbon marinade

kosher salt

COOKING:

Pineapple Bourbon Steak Marinade

1. Combine all marinade ingredients in a bowl. Set Aside.

Steak Kabob

1. Add steak pieces to a plastic bag and pour the marinade over the steak and seal. Place in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours.

2. Preheat your grill to medium high.

3. Place the zucchini, pineapple, red pepper and marinated sirloin onto skewers.

4. Brush on a light coat of extra virgin olive oil, then sprinkle each kabob with kosher salt.

5. Place on grill and turn after about 4 minutes.

6. Cook an additional 4-6 minutes or until your steak has reached its desired doneness.