'Pints for Pops' blood drive honors father who relied on blood donations

Today would have been James Watson’s 77th birthday. To celebrate his life his family is helping others.

Photo: WKYT/Victor Puente

J.D. Watson died in 2017 from esophageal cancer. In his final days he relied on blood donations, almost daily.

His family says they don’t take those donations for granted.

Watson’s daughter, Teresa Lewis, explains those donations, “gave him an extra three months with us, which, for us, included the holidays - and those last holidays were precious because we knew they were the last holidays.”

Watson’s family decided to honor their father, and those who helped give them that precious extra time, by helping other families going through the same thing.

“I told him it would be my goal to give blood as often as I could, but then I thought ‘Why can’t I do more than that?’”

A few months after his death, on what would have been his 75th birthday, they held the first of what they hope to be many blood drives.

Last year they had cancel because of six inches of snow, but this year, they're back on track.

Lewis says her dad wasn't big on attention, but she knows he would have been proud of the work they, and these donors, are doing to help people like him.

“It means a lot to me, because it shows they thought a lot of my dad. And some don’t even know my dad, but they realize the importance of donations, and every pint of blood can help save three lives,” says Lewis.

Watson’s family plans is to do this again next year for his 78th birthday.

