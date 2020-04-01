Pinwheels displayed in Lexington during child abuse prevention month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA,) of Lexington is observing the month by planting pinwheels.

In all, 1,190 pinwheels were planted around the Raising Cane’s restaurant on Nicholasville Road. The number signifies the number of new child abuse and neglect substantiations in Fayette County in 2019.

The pinwheel is used nationwide to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect prevention. It was chosen to represent hope and promise.

“We hope as people drive past and see the massive amount of pinwheels they will read the signs and think about how many children 1,190 is. Unfortunately, this number is only the new substantiations for 2019, which means at any given time there are nearly double that number of children with abuse and neglect cases in the Fayette County family court system. CASA of Lexington is working to change that, but we can’t do it without the community’s support,” said Melynda Jamison, Executive Director of CASA of Lexington.

To learn more, find out how to volunteer or make a donation to CASA of Lexington visit the website at www.CASAofLexington.org.

