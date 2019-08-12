Pipeline owner to test pipelines near explosion site

People living near the the site where a gas pipeline exploded on August 1 may hear some loud noises on Tuesday morning, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management.

Trooper Robert Purdy/Twitter

One person died in the blast, and several homes were destroyed.

Officials say two adjacent pipelines run only 30 feet away from the line that exploded. They’ve been depressurized and turned off.

On Tuesday morning testing will take place to find out if those pipes were damaged. Officials say that testing could be loud.

Embridge, the owner of the pipes, says this testing is in hopes they can put them back in service. According to the company, they still have to pass a vigorous inspection.