Pirates' Vázquez arrested on porn, solicitation charges

Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vázquez has been arrested on charges of pornography and soliciting a child.

Vázquez was taken into custody Tuesday morning by State Police on one count of computer pornography/solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors. Both charges are felonies.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it began investigating the 28-year-old Vázquez in August after learning of an alleged sexual relationship between Vázquez and a teenage girl living in Lee County, Florida. Authorities say Vázquez, who lives in Saint Cloud, Florida, and the victim began the relationship when the girl was 13.

The girl, now 15, allegedly received a video text message from Vázquez in July in which he was performing a sex act. Vázquez also allegedly texted the girl to ask if she wanted to meet for a sexual encounter following the end of the baseball season.

The Pirates said they have informed the MLB commissioner's office and expect Vázquez to be placed on administrative leave.

