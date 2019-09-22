Pizza delivery driver fends off alleged armed robbers in Nicholasville

Nicholasville police say a pizza delivery driver had to defend himself when a stop turned into an armed robbery.

According to police, it happened Saturday night in the parking lot of Comfort Inn off of US-27. That's where two suspects approached the delivery man, police say.

"From what I gather, they confronted him in the parking lot, told him to give them the money and the cell phone, some other things transpired, the next things shots were being fired," says Sgt. Kevin Grimes with the Nicholasville Police Department.

Officials say the delivery man pulled a gun and shot at the two suspects, who then returned fire. They say one of the suspects was a minor, the other an adult. At some point, the adult suspect was hit.

"It was an adult and a juvenile in the suspect vehicle, he was the one who was actually shot. He fled the scene with the juvenile. They pulled over realizing he had been shot and he was pretty severely injured and needed an ambulance," said Sgt. Grimes.

The adult suspect was taken to the hospital, and the juvenile was taken into custody. We do not have any updates to the suspect's condition. Police say the two were in a stolen vehicle from Georgia.

Officials with Nicholasville police say they're surprised others were not injured, because several others were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

"There was a large corporate function taking place in town. There were lots of employees from a business who were being put up there by their business, so it was pretty packed," said Sgt. Grimes.

Police say the suspects were not part of the event and were not staying at the hotel.

"They called in the order and had him come to the Comfort Inn," said Sgt. Grimes.

Officials have not yet released the name of the adult suspect.

Police are still investigating. They say the two suspects are facing several charges, including robbery and car theft.